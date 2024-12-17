PC Jeweller Ltd. (NSE: PCJEWELLER) saw a notable 4.7% increase in its share price, reaching INR 19.15 as of 10:06 AM IST on December 17. The stock opened at INR 18.60 and reached a high of INR 19.20 during the trading session, while the lowest point of the day was INR 18.35. With a market capitalization of INR 10.33K Crore, the stock has shown strong performance today, reflecting positive investor sentiment. Its 52-week high stands at INR 19.20, while its 52-week low is INR 3.22. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 58.70, indicating a relatively high valuation compared to earnings. PC Jeweller Share Price Today, December 16: Check PC Jeweller Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

Stock Jumps 4.7%, Reaching INR 19.15 After Positive Market Movement

PC Jeweller Share Price Today, December 17

