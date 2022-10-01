US President Joe Biden called the damage to the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines "a deliberate act of sabotage” and said that Russian statements about the incident shouldn’t be trusted. Russia claimed that the west was responsible for the explosions. Biden added that divers would be sent to the pipelines to determine what happened. Nord Stream Spill Could be Single Biggest Methane Leak in History, Says UN

