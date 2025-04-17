Investors planning to trade on Friday, April 18, 2025, should take note — both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed in observance of Good Friday. This means there will be no trading activity in the equity, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments. April 2025 has several stock market holidays due to key national and religious observances. Earlier this month, trading was also suspended on Mahavir Jayanti (April 10) and Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14). These closures are part of the official holiday calendar released by both NSE and BSE at the beginning of the year. Normal trading operations will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025. Stock Market Holidays in April 2025: NSE, BSE to Stay Closed on Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti and Other Observances; Check Share Market Holiday Dates in This Month.

Is Share Market Open or Closed on April 18 for Good Friday 2025?

