Mumbai, April 9: The Indian stock markets will remain closed on select days in April 2025, as per the official holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). On these days, trading across all segments, including equities, derivatives, SLBs, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives, will remain suspended.

This month includes holidays for observances such as Mahavir Jayanti, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and Good Friday. Investors are advised to check the complete list of stock market holidays to plan their trades accordingly. In addition to these holidays, the stock markets will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Red Ahead of RBI MPC Decisions As Donald Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tariffs on Global Pharmaceutical Sector.

NSE Holidays in April 2025

Date Day Holiday 5-Apr-2025 Saturday Weekly Off 6-Apr-2025 Sunday Weekly Off 10-Apr-2025 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti 12-Apr-2025 Saturday Weekly Off 13-Apr-2025 Sunday Weekly Off 14-Apr-2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 18-Apr-2025 Friday Good Friday 19-Apr-2025 Saturday Weekly Off 20-Apr-2025 Sunday Weekly Off 26-Apr-2025 Saturday Weekly Off 27-Apr-2025 Sunday Weekly Off

Investors should stay updated with the official stock market holiday calendar to avoid any disruptions in their trading schedules. Being aware of these non-trading days not only helps in better planning but also ensures the timely execution of investment decisions. For the most accurate details, it's advisable to regularly check updates from NSE and BSE.

