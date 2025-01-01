With the first day of the New Year 2025 being a Wednesday, people are curious to know whether the stock market will remain open or closed today, January 1, for trading. Although banks and government offices are shut for business today, the stock market is functioning as usual. Trading is likely to take place on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today, as neither stock exchange has announced any official holiday for the first day of the New Year. As per the official stock market holiday list for 2025, the BSE and NSE will remain closed for a total of 14 days in 2025. Stock Market Holidays in 2025: BSE and NSE To Observe 14 Non-Trading Days in Coming Year, Check Full List Here.

Is the Stock Market on Today, January 1, 2025?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)