The Stock Market - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) - will remain closed today, February 26, in observance of Maha Shivaratri 2025. This marks the first official market holiday of the year, with a total of 14 such holidays scheduled for 2025. Trading in equities, derivatives, and other segments, including Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLBs), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives, will be suspended. However, the commodity derivatives segment will be closed during the morning session (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM) and will reopen for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM. Mahakumbh’s Final ‘Snan’ on Mahashivratri: Maha Kumbh Sees Massive Surge of Devotees at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Maha Shivratri 2025 (Watch Videos).

Stock Market Holiday Today

