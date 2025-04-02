Stocks of Tata Consumer Products Limited (NSE: TATACONSUM) opened in green today, April 2. As per the latest stock market updates, Tata Consumer Products Limited (NSE: TATACONSUM) shares were trading at INR 1,063.00 and rose by INR 70.75 or 7.13 per cent. Tata Consumer Products Limited (NSE: TATACONSUM) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,250.10 on July 23 last year. Vodafone Idea Share Price Today, April 1, 2025: Vi Shares Jump 10% Hitting Upper Circuit Limit As Government Increases Stake in Telecom Firm.

Tata Consumer Share Price Today

Tata Consumer shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

