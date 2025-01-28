Shares of Kaynes Technology (NSE: KAYNES) plunged 16.48 per cent during early trade on January 28, opening at INR 4,851, down from its previous close of INR 5,268.05. The stock fell further to INR 4,400, marking a decline of INR 868.05. This significant drop followed the company's announcement of a revised FY25 revenue projection, lowering it to INR 2,800 crore from the earlier estimate of INR 3,000 crore. Despite this, the company reported a strong 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax (PAT), reaching INR 66.5 crore for Q3 FY25. Additionally, the company posted a 30 per cent YoY increase in quarterly revenue, totalling INR 661.2 crore. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 28, 2025: ITC, Tata Power, and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Kaynes Share Price Today, January 28:

Kaynes Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)