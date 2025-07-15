Stocks of Tejas Networks Limited (NSE: TEJASNET) opened on a negative note today, July 15, soon after the stock market opened for business. Shares of Tejas Networks Limited (NSE: TEJASNET) were trading at INR 654.35 and declined by INR 44.05 or 6.31 per cent in early trade. Tejas Networks Limited (NSE: TEJASNET) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 1,468.60 on July 18 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 15, 2025: HCLTech, Tata Technologies and RailTel Corporation Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Tejas Networks Share Price Toda, July 15, 2025

Shares of Tejas Networks opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

