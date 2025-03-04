Stocks of Voltas Limited (NSE: Voltas) opened on a positive note today, March 4. According to the latest trading updates, shares of Voltas Limited (NSE: Voltas) were trading at INR 1,388.65 and witnessed a rise of INR 22.50 or 1.65 per cent. Voltas Limited (NSE: Voltas) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,944.90 on September 20 last year. Varun Beverages Share Price Today, March 4: Stocks of Varun Beverages Limited Rise by 1.13% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Voltas Share Price Today

Stocks of Voltas opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

