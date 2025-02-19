Stocks of Zen Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENTEC) were trading at INR 1,069.20 in early morning trade after opening in green. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Zen Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENTEC) shares rose by INR 97.20 or 10 per cent today. Zen Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENTEC) saw its 52-week high of INR 2,627 on December 24 last year. Sun Pharma Share Price Today, February 19: Stocks of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fall INR 16.55 in Early Trade.

Zen Technologies Share Price Today

Shares of Zen Technologies opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

