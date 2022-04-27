With an aim to 'recalibrate and reconsider' what he wants to do next, Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield has announced that he's going to be taking a break from acting after Under the Banner of Heaven. He told Variety that he "need to just be a bit ordinary for a while." Andrew Garfield Mimics Will Smith-Chris Rock’s Slap Drama From Oscars 2022 in This Viral Clip (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Andrew Garfield has announced that he will take a break from acting. pic.twitter.com/JNiHe3yFvk — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)