Atif Aslam, the proud father of three, beams with joy as he shares the first adorable glimpse of his daughter, Halima Atif Aslam, on her special first birthday! The doting dad and his precious daughter shine in matching white outfits, with Halima looking angelic in a lace dress, coordinated socks, a sweet hairband, and tiny black shoes. Sharing two pictures, his caption reads, "Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional. Happy birthday 23/03/23. #atifaslam #happybirthday #fatherlove #daughters." Atif Aslam and Sarah Bharwana Become Parents to Baby Girl, Calls Her ‘Queen of Heart’ (View Post).

Atif Aslam and His Daughter Halima

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

