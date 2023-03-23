Islamabad [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): Singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sarah Bharwana have been blessed with a baby girl.

On Thursday, the 'Dil Diyan Gallan' hitmaker took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. The couple has named their daughter Halima.

Sharing a picture of the newborn in a pink outfit wrapped in a matching blanket, Atif wrote, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived..Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan."

As soon as Atif dropped the post about the arrival of the baby girl, netizens chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple.

"Sending love...Congratulations," singer Stebin Ben commented.

"MashAllah, congratulations," a social media user commented.

In the picture, Atif put an eye mask sticker on the baby's face. She also wore a light green ribbon and was seemingly sleeping.

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

Apart from Pakistan, Atif is quite popular in India. He has sung many songs in Bollywood films including Tere Sang Yaara from Rustom, Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Main Rang Sharbaton Ka from Race 2. (ANI)

