On March 3, BLACKPINK's Jennie revealed that she suffered an injury on her face while working out. She even mentioned that for the time being she will be wearing bandage for the scare to heal. Jennie assured that they will continue their world tour and asked her fans not to worry about anything. BLACKPINK’s Jennie Performs New Unreleased Song at Their Born Pink Tour (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

