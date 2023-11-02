Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail continues to show steady performance at the box office. It has been six days since the film has hit the theatres, and this Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has managed to cross Rs 10 crore mark. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 11.70 Crore in India. 12th Fail Box Office Collection Day 5: Vikrant Massey-Starrer Inches Closer to Rs 10 Crore Mark in India!

12th Fail Collections

#12thFail continues its TRIUMPHANT RUN… Wed is HIGHER than Tue, Mon and Fri, UNBELIEVABLE… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.50 cr, Tue 1.65 cr, Wed 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/gVsE57lBKD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2023

