Avika Gor's supernatural film 1920 Horrors Of The Heart earns Rs 5.42 crore in India on its first weekend. The horror movie is directed by Krishna Bhatt, starring Avika Gor and Rahul Dev in the lead. Apart from these two, actors Randhir Rai, Amit Behl, Ketaki Kulkarni, Danish Pandor, and Avtar Gill play key roles in the film. 1920 Horrors of the Heart Ending Explained: Decoding the Spooky Finale of Avika Gor-Barkha Bisht's Horror Film (SPOILER ALERT),

1920: Horrors of the Heart Collections on Weekend 1:

#1920HorrorsOfTheHeart puts up a respectable total in its opening weekend… Fares better than several films - starring known names - despite minimal promotions… Fri 1.48 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 2.09 cr. Total: ₹ 5.42 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/Js4ZZKlzg3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2023

