Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and shared a few screenshots of the love he has received for The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The film clocked 20 years today and the superstar is overwhelmed. Along with it, he also penned a long note about being joyous to be a 'small part of this monumental film'. Rudra Review: Ajay Devgn's OTT Debut Is Deliciously Dark and Gripping; Raashi Khanna is a Scene-Stealer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

Even after 20 years, #TheLegendOfBhagatSingh remains a film I'm proud to have associated with. The sentiment in it is forever, for me & for every Indian. Grateful to be a small part of this monumental film. Jai Hind 🙏#20YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/PrNXnS1qje — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 7, 2022

