It was in July this year that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced that they are parting ways but would raise their son Azad as co-parents. On the occasion of Azad’s birthday, the two reunited and celebrated their son’s birthday. It was an intimate affair for which Aamir’s son Junaid Khan was also seen in attendance. Author-columnist Shobhaa De shared a few pictures and video from the celebration on her Instagram handle. While sharing she captioned it as, “#portraitsbyde A warm and wonderful evening with scrumptious ghar ka khaana... #togetherness #famjam”.

Azad Rao Khan’s Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)