Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, his Bollywood comeback since Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. On the other hand, he is also grabbing headlines as the newest couple in Bollywood after announcing his relationship with Gauri Spratt in March this year. Ever since, the couple has been stirring the internet with their public appearances. Now, Gauri has once again won everyone's heart with a sweet gesture for her partner. On Friday (May 16), Aamir Khan returned to Mumbai from an undisclosed location. Gauri arrived at the airport to pick him up. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the actor could be seen making his way to the car. However, what caught everyone's attention was Gauri patiently waiting for him inside the car. As Aamir was about to sit, Gauri vacated her seat and shifted beside. While Gauri shied away from the paparazzi, the Bollywood superstar greeted the paparazzi before leaving. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to hit the big screens onJune 20, 2025. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Review: An Abrasive Aamir Khan Coaches Team of Specially Abled Players in This Heartwarming Sports Comedy (Watch Video).

Gauri Spratt Picks Receives Boyfriend Aamir Khan at Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)