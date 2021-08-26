The makers of Bhoot Police has unveiled the first song from the film. Titled, "Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police", the song features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez in glam avatars. The song is crooned by Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan and Mellow D. The music is composed by Sachin- Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar and rap is performed by Mellow D.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)