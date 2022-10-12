Adipurush is an upcoming Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. Now Hindu Sena National President Vishnu Gupta claims that the depictions of the religious characters in the movie are contrary to the depictions in Ramayana. For this reason he has moved the Delhi High Court for removal of scenes relating to Lord Rama, Mata Sita, Hanuman and Ravana. Adipurush Teaser: Saif Ali Khan's 'Hip' Haircut for Raavan/Lankesh Leaves Twitterati Amused; Shares Funny Memes and Tweets.

View Tweet Here:

