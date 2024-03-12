Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child. The pregnant actress shared a new picture on Instagram, posing with her hubby and penning a heartfelt note as he celebrates his birthday today. Yami has praised the director-producer as ‘the best man in the world’, and this appreciation note is sure to make Aditya’s special day even brighter. Aditya Dhar Confirms Yami Gautam’s Pregnancy; Article 370 Actress Is Five Months Pregnant.

Yami Gautam’s Birthday Post For Aditya Dhar

