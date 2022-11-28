As per latest buzz, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's next production venture. Helmed by Kayoze Irani, it's said said that the movie will star Kajol in a key role. Now, reportedly, it's South superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran who has also come on board. Well, Ibrahim, Kajol and Prithviraj - sounds interesting, right? Kajol to Be Part of Ibrahim Ali Khan's Acting Debut Produced by Karan Johar - Reports.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Ibrahim Ali Khan's Film:

EXCLUSIVE: PRITHVIRAJ - KAJOL - IBRAHIM ALI KHAN team up on KARAN JOHAR PRODUCTION#Prithviraj, #Kajol, & #IbrahimAliKhan to play lead characters in #KayozeIrani's directorial produced by #KaranJohar. The film is an emotional thriller set in Kashmir. https://t.co/N9Kws0kiU9 — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) November 28, 2022

