Agastya Nanda officially joins Instagram on January 11, putting an end to speculation. The Archies actor posted a photo, donning white pants and a brown t-shirt, gazing directly at the camera. His Instagram debut garnered a warm welcome from Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Navya Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, and more. Take a peek! Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Return Post New Year Vacay! Rumoured Couple Spotted at the Airport (Watch Video).

Agastya Nanda on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agastya Nanda (@agastyanandaaa)

