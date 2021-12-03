Ahan Shetty has made his acting debut with the film Tadap. The film that’s a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100 released in theatres today (December 3). Tara Sutaria is paired opposite the handsome hunk in the film directed by Milan Luthria. This day is special for the Shetty family and Ahan’s sister Athiya Shetty has shared a special post for him on this special day. Sharing a childhood pic of the duo, the actress captioned her post, “I hope and pray you are always able to find the light wherever you go… Your time is now and forever! Love you”.

Athiya Shetty’s Post For Her Brother, Debutant Ahan Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)