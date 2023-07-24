Top Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, and Anupam Kher, have been reimagined as cast members of Christopher Nolan's iconic film Oppenheimer by an artificial design programme. The AI programme turned Shah Rukh into J Robert Oppenheimer (Played by Cillian Murphy in the film), Naseeruddin Shah as Albert Einstein (Played by Tom Conti), Alia Bhatt as Jean Tatlock (played by Florence Pugh) Aamir Khan as Leslie Groves (played by Matt Damon), Anushka Sharma as Kitty Oppenheimer (played by Emily Blunt), Rajkummar Rao as David Hill (played by Rami Malek) and Anupam Kher as Lewis Strauss (played by Robert Downey Jr). Oppenheimer Box Office Collection Day 3: Cillian Murphy- Christopher Nolan’s Film Mints $174.2 Million Worldwide.

