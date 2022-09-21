Comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at the gym. He was put on a ventilator and his family had been giving out updates about his condition for the concerned fans. Now, his family has confirmed that the comedian has passed away in Delhi. Srivastava was 58. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to offer condolences. Raju Srivastava Passes Away at 58; Twitter Mourns Demise of the Comedian-Actor (View Tweets).

Take a look:

In your lifetime you gifted us laughs & more laughs, on & off the screen. Your untimely demise makes me very sad. RIP Raju. 🕉 Shanti. May the Almighty give your family strength in this hour of bereavement 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RWG6AcHrid — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)