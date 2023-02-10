Akshay Kumar’s latest Insta post serves as a treat not just for his fans, but all fans of Mohanlal too. The two superstars, dressed in traditional outfits, are seen dancing to dhol beats at a wedding event. They dance their hearts out and wrap it up with a warm hug and this epic moment is winning Khiladi and Lalettan’s fans’ hearts. Take a look at the video and comments dropped by netizens on Akshay’s video post. Mohanlal and Karan Johar Look Super Stylish As They Pose For the Cam! (View Pic).

Akshay Kumar And Mohanlal Dancing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Fans’ Comments On Khiladi And Lalettan’s Epic Moment

Akshay Kumar & Mohanlal Dance (Photo Credits: Instagram/@akshaykumar)

