Narendra Modi had previously changed his profile pictures on his social media accounts to Tricolour, as part of a collective movement to celebrate it. He urged other people to do the same for their accounts between August 2 and 15. Akshay Kumar has followed lead tweeted about it. Take a look. PM Narendra Modi Changes Display Picture of His Social Media Accounts to ‘Tricolour’, Urges People To Do Same.

View Tweet Here:

आज़ादी के 75 साल का अमृत महोत्सव मनाने का वक्त आ गया है। गर्व से, शान से #HarGharTiranga लहराने का वक्त आ गया है।🇮🇳 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)