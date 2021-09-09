Akshay Kumar celebrates his 54th birthday on September 9. But, this year it's not the happy times for Akshay, because his mother Aruna Bhatia just passed away before the day of his birthday, that's on September 8. The actor took to Twitter and shared an adorable picture of his with mother and penned a heartwarming post. He wrote, "Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on."

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Below:

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

