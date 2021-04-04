Akshay Kumar tested COVID positive recently. The actor confirmed the same by posting on his social media accounts informing that he is quarantining himself. This has made many of his fans wishing him a speedy recovery but a few of them just couldn't get over the fact that he endorsed a Chawanprash brand that claimed to protect from Coronavirus if one has two spoons daily.

Check out a few of the reactions of the netizens here...

I hate to do this, but... pic.twitter.com/BoUEYl6PST — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 4, 2021

True or false?

Just smile and get paid - the endorsement theory we need to always remember

2/5 April 4, 2021: Akshay Kumar and Dabur Chyawanprash. 1. People are going to be more than obviously sure (as if that wasn't obvious already) that celebrities are just models paid to smile along with a product and feign their delight. Buyer beware, as always. pic.twitter.com/Yki4MdpbJl — Karthik (@beastoftraal) April 4, 2021

Kya Dabur ko hai khabar?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)