August 11 is the day, when three major releases are all set to clash with each other at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) starring Akshay Kumar are releasing on the said date, ahead of Independence day. Even though, the genres of all the three flicks are different, moviegoers will definitely get divided. So, which one will be your pick from the three big films coming this August? Vote now. OMG 2 Release Date Announced! Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer To Arrive in Theatres on August 11.

Oh My God 2 Release Date:

Gadar 2 Release Date:

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023

Animal Release Date:

#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… #Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay wknd]. #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/hGS01j1FvV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023

