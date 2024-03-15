It's Alia Bhatt's 31st birthday today, and the actress has been showered with love and special wishes. Alia rang in her birthday on March 14 night at a party with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. Continuing the celebrations, the actress could be seen cutting the cake with the paparazzi. In a video doing rounds online, Alia could be seen interacting with the media and cutting the cake. The actress didn't just cut her birthday cake but also fed it to the present media persons. Alia Bhatt Turns 31! Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt Shower Baby Sister With Love on Her Birthday, Share Heartfelt Pic and Video On Insta.

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

