It was an intimate yet the most enjoyable birthday year for Alia Bhatt. The actress ringed in ‘30 Years of Sunshine’ with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and bestie Tanya Saha Gupta. Alia has dropped pictures on Instagram from the birthday celebration and it is all about love and happiness. This Pic of Alia Bhatt Making a Wish Before Slicing Her 30th Birthday Cake Is Too Cute To Be Missed.

Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

