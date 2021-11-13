Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most amorous Bollywood couples in tinsel town. Alia recently shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel, titled 'A day in the life of Alia Bhatt' in which one can see her answer a few questions by her fans. During this Q&A segment, when asked about her phone wallpaper, she reveals that it is a picture of herself with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Isn't it cute!

Take A Look At The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)