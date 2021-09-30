Another doppelganger of Katrina Kaif's is setting fire on the internet. Alina Rai is an actress who has caught everyone's attention for her uncanny resemblance to the Bharat actress.

Take A Look At Few of Her Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

Do You See It Too?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

Uncanny

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Rai (@alinarai07)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)