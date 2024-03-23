Actress-model Amy Jackson, who has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry, recently shared the news of her engagement. Amy recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Ed Westwick, and has shared glimpses from her engagement party with her fans on social media. Taking to her Instagram, the actress posted a bunch of heartwarming snapshots from their engagement party. And, of course, the cherry on top? There was a super sweet smooch between the lovebirds in the final photo. Sharing the pictures of their forever union, the couple wrote, "Let the Celebrations Begin 21.03.24 Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world!". Mission Chapter 1 OTT Release Update: Here’s How To Watch Arun Vijay and Amy Jackson’s Action Thriller Online!.

