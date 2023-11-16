Anushka Sharma radiated pride and joy as husband Virat Kohli marked his monumental 50th ODI century during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Spotted showering flying kisses in the stadium, she later penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, referring to Kohli as “God's child.” Sharing a photo of Team India's core players, she hailed them as a formidable squad. India's victory, securing a World Cup final spot was celebrated with a dedicated post applauding Mohammed Shami's exceptional seven-wicket haul, emphasising his pivotal role in the triumph. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Host Intimate Dinner Party for David Beckham; Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Other B-Town Stars Join the Gathering (View Pics).

See Anushka Sharma's Post Here:

Anushka Sharma's Post For Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's Post For Team India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

