Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their joyful six-year marriage on December 11. The Sultan actress shared a heartwarming photo on Tuesday, December 12, donning matching black outfits with Virat. Anushka was all smiles as she posed happily with her arms wrapped up around his neck. In the caption, she wrote, "Day filled with love and friends and family ❤️ got too late to post for the gram? 6+♾️ of ❤️ with my numero uno 🥰." Virat Kohli Shares Loved-Up Picture With Anushka Sharma As Couple Celebrates Sixth Wedding Anniversary (See Instagram Post).

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

