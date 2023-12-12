Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their sixth anniversary on December 12, 2023, reminiscing about their enchanting Tuscan wedding. Their love story, adored by fans, embodies dreams realised and enduring affection. Through unwavering support, playful banter on social media, and nurturing their daughter Vamika, the couple continually exemplifies relationship goals. Singer Harshdeep Kaur thrilled fans by sharing BTS footage of their wedding song "Peer Vi Tu" on X platform, capturing the magic of their special day. The video's release has ignited overwhelming admiration, reaffirming the timeless charm of Virat and Anushka's union. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Sixth Wedding Anniversary: Actress Shares a Beautiful Couple Pic on Insta to Celebrate the Occasion!

See Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's BTS Video Here:

Sharing a very special & exclusive BTS Video of “Peer Vi Tu” -A song that was made for the two most amazing souls @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma for their Wedding ❤️ I truly feel blessed to have sung this gem created by #TheWeddingFilmer & #AmarKhanda 🙏🏼 #HappyAnniversaryVirushka pic.twitter.com/9Z66yBCy4E — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) December 11, 2023

