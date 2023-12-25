Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding celebrations continue to captivate the internet with viral videos, one notably showcasing Arbaaz serenading his bride with "Tere Mast Mast Do Nain". In the heartwarming clip, son Arhaan Khan joins in, adding to the joyous moment. The couple, who exchanged vows on December 24, 2023, at sister Arpita Sharma Khan's residence, continues to charm viewers with their affectionate and musical union, leaving an endearing mark on their wedding festivities for all to cherish online. Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Are Married! Actor Shares FIRST Pics, Writes ‘Me and Mine Begin a Lifetime of Love and Togetherness’.

See Arbaaz Khan's Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

