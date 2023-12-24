Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Raveena Tandon Shares Special Reel As She Wishes ‘Mubarak’ to the New Bride-Groom (Watch Video)

As Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrate their special day and tie the knot, actress Raveena Tandon extends her congratulations by sharing a nostalgic video clip. Check it out below!

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 24, 2023 08:30 PM IST

As the special day of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan arrives and the duo is finally getting married, their close friend and actress Raveena Tandon has shared a throwback clip to congratulate the duo. In a reel video where Raveena is seen dancing with Arbaaz, Sshura, and a bunch of her friends, she wishes the duo a happy marriage. She wrote, “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings, @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial! So surreal! So happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs. and Mr. Sshura Arbaaz Khan!” Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Salman Khan, Parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh and Others Attend The Event (Watch Videos).

Watch the Video Raveena Tandon Shared

