Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Raveena Tandon Shares Special Reel As She Wishes ‘Mubarak’ to the New Bride-Groom (Watch Video)

As the special day of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan arrives and the duo is finally getting married, their close friend and actress Raveena Tandon has shared a throwback clip to congratulate the duo. In a reel video where Raveena is seen dancing with Arbaaz, Sshura, and a bunch of her friends, she wishes the duo a happy marriage. She wrote, “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings, @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial! So surreal! So happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs. and Mr. Sshura Arbaaz Khan!” Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan Wedding: Salman Khan, Parents Salim Khan-Salma Khan, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh and Others Attend The Event (Watch Videos).

Watch the Video Raveena Tandon Shared

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)