Athiya Shetty has been sharing some dreamy pictures from her wedding ceremony and pre-wedding rituals. Her latest Insta post features her in a golden kanjeevaram saree with pink blouse, ethnic jewels and minimal makeup and hairdo. The pictures also features her girl squad and her mom Mana Shetty performing rituals. These moments from the ceremony have been beautifully captured and we bet it will leave you awestruck. Suniel Shetty Shares Beautiful Unseen Pics From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Khandala Wedding!

Athiya Shetty Pre-Wedding Festivities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

