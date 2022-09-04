Madhur Bhandarkar directorial comedy movie Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead is all set to skip theatrical release and will stream directly from September 23 only on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Makers have dropped the first look poster of the film and announced the trailer release date which is September 5. Babli Bouncer First Look Out! Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On September 23 (View Pics).

Babli Bouncer Trailer to Be Out Tomorrow!

Je koi saadharan bouncer na se, andaaz toh hai hi iska khaas, par karname aur bhi first class! Kal miliye Babli se! 🤩 #BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from September 23rd only on @DisneyPlusHS in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/bW2ieleNGj — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 4, 2022

