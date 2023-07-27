The Jewish human rights organisation named the Simon Wiesenthal Center has slammed the makers of Bawaal for insensitive portrayal of Nazi Holocaust in the film. It has demanded Prime Video to take down the film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor from the OTT platform. The dialogues and scenes have drawn criticism worldwide. The organisation also mentioned in its tweet, “They must immediately remove this ultimate trivialisation of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.” Bawaal Dialogues: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's Film Trolled for Lines Like ‘Every Relationship Goes Through Their Auschwitz’ and ‘We are All Little Like Hitler’.

Bawaal Controversy

If the film’s shameless producers wanted to use such an outrage to gain PR for their movie they succeeded. They must immediately remove this ultimate trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust or @Amazon @PrimeVideo should… — SimonWiesenthalCntr (@simonwiesenthal) July 24, 2023

