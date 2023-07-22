Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, opened to negative response from the audience. The film premiered on Prime Video on July 21 and it has been drawing flak for numerous reasons. The expectations were sky-high from Bawaal, directed by award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. However, it has only turned out to be a huge let down. Be it the narration, performances, dialogues or other technical aspects, movie buffs are not impressed. Right now the whole ‘Bawaal’ that’s happening online is in regards to the dialogues in the film. Bawaal Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor Take You Through a Tedious European Tour in This Nitesh Tiwari Film.

‘Every Relationship Goes Through Their Auschwitz’ and ‘We are All Little Like Hitler’ are the two lines from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer that are trolled online. The romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War II is being called out for its ‘insensitive’ dialogues. During the trailer launch of Bawaal, Nitesh Tiwari had stated, “While creating a character, you can go back and look at the events and incidents which can play an important role in the overall arc of that character and the relationship in general. It’s not just about Hitler.” He also added, “Every incident has been very carefully chosen that can have an impact on the overall arc.” Check out what netizens have to say about the dialogues in Bawaal.

'Inexcusable'

Many people in my mentions defending this line saying “it’s said by an Auschwitz survivor and Jahnvi’s character is merely translating it” — let me correct you, it’s actually said *by* the writers and director, while two actors recite it in different languages. Inexcusable. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) July 21, 2023

'Why Actors Don’t Say NO To Such Projects?'

I never understand why actors don’t say NO to such projects. Especially those like #VarunDhawan or #JahnviKapoor who can easily pick films they want to do. Imagine, having a choice and picking THIS? 🤮#Bawaal pic.twitter.com/Bp2maW4PP0 — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) July 21, 2023

Suggestion

How did Hindustani cinema’s writing go from gems like “Ek sau sola chand ki raatein, ek tumhaare kandhe ka til”….to “every relationship has it’s own Auschwitz”😓 Someone please gift these writers a copy of every Guru Dutt and Gulzaar sb directed movie. — Sabah (@_sabahgurmat) July 21, 2023

'Worse'

ok watched & wow it’s 100% worse than i thought pic.twitter.com/nbc4AH0r7C — getfilmy (@get_filmy) July 21, 2023

'Bawaal Makers Think They Are Giving Brilliant Message'

comparison with HITLER without knowing about Hitler, i think the #Bawaal makers think they are giving brilliant message, but they forget that Hitler is the murderer of millions peoples..!!! pic.twitter.com/oN90GjkqCb — k (@losingame__) July 21, 2023

'The Movie Should Not Have Been Made'

Anyone who is impressed by the Bawaal reviews. Here are the two dialogues that made me believe that the movie should not have been made. “Every relationship goes through its Auschwitz” And the infamous “We all are a little like Hitler.” Here’s my problem — Aishwarya Krishnan (@Aishworryyaa) July 21, 2023

CRINGE

Speechless

Bawaal is produced under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. The film that also features Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena, Mukesh Tiwari among others, is currently streaming on Prime Video.

