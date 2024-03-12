The makers of Bengal 1947 unveiled an intriguing first-look poster of the upcoming partition drama. Directed by Akashaditya Lama, Bengal 1947 explores the partition of India in 1947, focusing specifically on its impact on Bengal. The film, which stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sohaila Kapur, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Aditya Lakhia, and Ankur Arman, is slated to release on March 29, 2024. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Seeks Blessings at Kamakhya Temple in Assam (View Pics).

Bengal 1947 to release on March 29:

PARTITION DRAMA ‘BENGAL 1947’ FIRST LOOK OUT NOW… 29 MARCH RELEASE… #Bengal1947 explores the partition of #India in 1947, focusing specifically on the impact on #Bengal. Directed by #AkashadityaLama [associate director of #Gadar], #Bengal1947 is produced by COMFED Productions… pic.twitter.com/aL0TtkmtLO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2024

