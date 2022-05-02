The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have released the film's title track and it is an impressive one. Kartik Aaryan's swag and his cool dance moves as Rooh Baba is sure to leave all his fans impressed. The song has been crooned by Neeraj Shridhar and music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Did You Know The Theme Music Of Kartik Aaryan’s Film Is Copied From JTL’s K-Pop Song ‘My Lecon’? (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Song Below:

