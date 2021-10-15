Aparna Sen’s acclaimed film The Rapist is announced the joint winner of the Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), which took place on Friday. The hard-hitting social drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal as the lead and premiered at the festival’s ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section on October 7.

